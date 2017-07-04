DYKSTRA, “Innie” Hendrika G. — 63, of Hopewell, passed away on June 27, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in New Glasgow she was a daughter of Johanna (Heusinkveld) Smees, Riverton and the late Gerrit Smees. Innie worked as an assistant to the personnel manager at Michelin Tire and later became an after-school caregiver for children. She was a member of the former Christian Reformed Church in New Glasgow and later became a member at First Presbyterian Church, in Stellarton where she was a member of the choir. Innie also served as the president and treasurer of the Fire Auxiliary of the Eureka Fire Department for many years. She is survived by her husband Walter; sons Kevin (Janet) Dykstra, Londonderry; Trevor (Rebecca) Dykstra, North Vancouver; Derek (Nichole), Scotsburn; five grandchildren; sister Ria MacDonald, Trenton; brothers Henry (Grace) Smees, Dundas, ON; John (Nelly) Smees, Lorne; Eric (Darlene) Smees, Lorne; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Gerrit Smees and her maternal grandparents Derk Jan and Dina Johanna Heusinkveld and paternal grandparents Johan and Drika Smees. Funeral was held June 30, 2017 in First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton. Burial in Heatherdale Memorial Gardens. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lodge That Gives or the Aberdeen Palliative Care Society.