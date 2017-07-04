FALKENHAM, Mary Eileen — 62, of New Glasgow, died June 25, 2017. Predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Marguerite MacDonald, Mary leaves behind her two children, Emmy Joan and Eric Mason, their father, Terry and granddaughter, Alizee; four brothers: Raymond, Ronnie, Richard and Ross; two sisters: Kathy and Susan; many devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral was held June 28, at Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, New Glasgow. Donations may be made in her memory to Doctors Without Borders, 720 Spadina Ave., Suite 402, Toronto, ON, M5S 2T9.