HUMPHREYS, Sean Lane — Cochrane, Ont., passed away unexpectedly in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont., on June 22, 2017. He was born in New Glasgow on December 12, 1968, to Lane and Myrna (Marsh) Humphreys, of Trenton. Sean graduated from Trenton High School and went on to Dartmouth Vocational School to study Hotel/Motel Management. He had been owner/operator of Tim Hortons stores in Saskatoon, Sask., Iroquois Falls, ON, and Cochrane, ON. He played hockey and had a passion for fishing the lakes of Northern Ontario and enjoyed the outdoors. Sean also had a great interest in family history and antique cars and still owned and drove his first car that he got when he was 18, a Datsun 240z. Besides his parents, he is survived by the loves of his life, his two daughters, Ella Claire and Sophi Lane; their mother, Lisa MacDonald; his brother, Jock (Helen); his niece, Johni (David), their children Ewan and Bennett; his nephews: Marshall (Colleen), their children Everly and Brooke; Pat (Kelly), their children Cole and Jake; Tanner (Andrea) Leger; Ty Leger; many cousins, including Dan Robertson; his aunts: Jeanette Robertson; Nancy Sharpe; uncle, Ron Marsh; former sister-in-law, Patty Wells; brother-in-law, Joe Leger; friend, Nicole Langille. Sean was predeceased by his sister, Tracey Leger; aunt, Barbara Marsh; and uncle, Dale Humphreys. Funeral was held July 1 in First United Church Hall, Trenton. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Summer Street Industries.