MacDONALD, John Russell — 97, of Black Point, Pictou County and Dartmouth passed away June 29, 2017 in Dartmouth. Born October 12, 1919 in Plymouth Park, he was the son of the late Jean (MacPherson) and Daniel William MacDonald. Russell received his education in Pictou County (valedictorian of his graduating class) before starting a long and varied career with Maritime Tel & Tel Co Ltd for nearly 50 years. His time at MT&T was interrupted when he served in the RCAF in WWII. He was an avid athlete, sports fan and fitness buff all his life. He was past president of Acadia Chapter #49 Telephone Pioneers & Past Master, recent recipient of his 70-year jewel at Keith Lodge No. 23. He was an elder at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, New Glasgow, attended St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Dartmouth while faithful to Little Harbour Presbyterian Church during his summer months. He was a member of Clan Donald Nova Scotia. After retirement he became a dedicated golfer. Travel to Scotland and winters in Mexico (25 of them with his son and daughter in law) were adventures he and Betty thoroughly enjoyed together Russell married Bertha (Betty) G. MacDougall August 12, 1949. They shared a life of love, devotion and dedication to each other. Together they raised four children, William Douglas (Rosy) Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Louise Muriel (Ray) Black Point; James Grant (Glenda) Dartmouth; Amy Ruth Cranbrook B.C. He is also survived by five grandsons and a great-grandson. Besides his parents he was predeceased by sister Elizabeth (late Henry Heighton); brother Robert W. (late Nellie Joe C); sister Elda Jean in infancy. Funeral was held July 3 from the First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton. Burial in the Bridgeville Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to a charity of your choice.