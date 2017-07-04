MacKENZIE, Hugh D. “Hughie” — 79, of New Glasgow, passed away June 24, 2017 at the Aberdeen Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stellarton he was a son of the late William and Nellie (Myers) MacKenzie. Hughie served with the Canadian Guards for three years. He was a supervisor at Hawker Siddeley working there for 27 years. He was owner/operator of Hughie’s Taxi until retirement. He was a member of Br. 34 Legion for 46 years and an avid dart player. He often filled his freezer with steaks he had won at dart shoots throughout the county. Hughie enjoyed his westerns. Hughie leaves behind his wife of 24 years Karla; his five loving sons Danny (Nicky), Bobby (Della), Gary (Theresa), Alan (Lois) and Tommy (Shannon). Loving sister Lois Mckinnon( Jerry); 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a special niece who was like a sister Lois Morrell “Gorm.” Hughie also leaves behind the mother of his six children, Norma MacKenzie. Hughie was predeceased by his parents Bill and Nellie MacKenzie, daughter Brenda; two brothers, Lawrence and Robert; seven sisters: Helen, Marion, Jean, Catherine, Joan, Dolly and Ruth in infancy; two nephews and three nieces. Memorial service was held June 29 at the H.W. Angus Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Donations in memory of Hughie may be made to a charity of one’s choice.