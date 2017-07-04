MALLOY, Florence Marie — 84, of Ivey Terrace Nursing Home, formerly of Park Street, Trenton, passed away June 28, 2017, in Ivey Terrace. Born in Trenton, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ethel (MacMillan) Malloy. She was a former employee of the Academy Theatre and Clairtone, and was Nanny to her nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister, Shirley (Edward) Royles; brother, Reuben Malloy (Janie Suttis) and her daughter Jennifer Pettipas; sisters-in-law, Rose Malloy; June Pebbles; nieces and nephews: Greg Royles, Lisa DiPersio, Dana Malloy, Brian Malloy, Mallory Malloy, Jamie Malloy, Harold Malloy, Morgan Laybolt, John Snyder; grandnieces and nephews: Colby DiPersio, Brody DiPersio, Brayden Malloy, Bria Malloy. She was predeceased by brothers, James and Stanley. Graveside service was held July 3 in the Hillside Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the S.P.C.A. or a charity of choice.