STEWART, Gail Joan (Campbell) — Central West River, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow with her family by her side. Born in Pictou, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Jean (Thompson) Campbell. Gail is survived by her three sons, Donald Gray (Jeff Steele), Kingston, Ontario; William Stewart, New Glasgow; Arnold Stewart (Brittney), Truro; her four sisters, Doris, Diane, Helen and Linda, all from Pictou County; and four grandchildren, Kaden, Bryson, Jorey, Jayden; and partner, Daryl. Besides her parents, Gail was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Stewart; and her former husband, John Donald Gray. Private family graveside service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.