YORKE, Brian ‘Cory’ — born in Rocklin on June 3, 1977, passed away at his home in Saltsprings, Pictou County, on June 25, 2017 at the age of 40. Cory is lovingly remembered by his mother, Harriet (Best) Yorke Baudoux; stepfather, Fraser Baudoux; sister, Susan (Jamie) McLean and her children, Benjamin, Samuel and Malcolm; sister, Angie (Jamie Aitken); paternal grandfather, Donald Yorke and Cory’s faithful companion, Reece. He was predeceased by his father, Brian Donald Yorke; paternal grandmother, Verna; and maternal grandparents, Huntley and Alice Best. He had a passion for carpentry, fishing, hunting and inventing. Cory was a natural at building and repairing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was always appreciative for all the support and care from everyone during his long battle with pain. Regardless of how he was feeling he would always put on a big smile. Donations in his memory may be made to the Autism Society.