Kids enjoy Soccer Day

PICTOU – It was Soccer Day last week in Pictou for younger members of the Pictou Soccer Club.

Organizers and coaches with the club treated the players to pick-up games and other activities to help wind up the annual spring season.

The event took place on June 27 at McCulloch Field after the original date on June 24 was postponed due to uncertain weather conditions.

“We had about 200-plus players,” organizer Judy Garland said. “We’ve been trying to build it up. I’ve been here since my boy was five and now he’s 26.”

Garland said she appreciates how volunteers, parents and players unite to make sure everyone has a good time and enjoys soccer, even when the weather and field conditions are less than ideal

“It’s a thing where parents and players get together,” she said. “We do this for eight weeks every spring. We’ve been up here in our rubber boots. We’re very dedicated.”

Garland said one of the key elements of the program is participation, including those who can’t afford to sign up their children for it. “There’s no one who can’t play due to money concerns,” she said.

Jane Young says she’s glad to see soccer come back in Pictou.

“I played soccer here when I was a kid,” she said. “I was in P.E.I. in 2012 when I moved back to Pictou. My two boys played soccer and I had to jump in and help where I could. We wanted kids here to have something in town.”

Young said she appreciates how young people have also stepped in to instruct and coach and help bring the program back.

“There are so many youth on board and it’s building up again,” she said. “It’s nice to see the kids on the field having fun.”

Youngsters had a chance to play a pick-up game during the Pictou Soccer Club’s recent Soccer Day. (Goodwin photo)