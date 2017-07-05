Lockhart eyes 55+Games

ALMA – Nancy Lockhart says she is looking forward to taking part in the 2017 55-Plus Games.

Lockhart and her husband Preston Lockhart are retired educators and are both preparing for their part at the games, which this year are taking place from September 13 to 16 in Lunenburg County.

The Games take place every two years and Pictou County hosted them in 2015.

“I missed the 2015 Games for a marriage in Alberta,” she said. “When I got back I said I want to be at the 2017 Games.”

Lockhart started biking nearly five years ago. She bought a bike in October 2012 and began biking regularly.

Health issues intervened in November 2013 when was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

“I had six cycles of chemo treatment and got back on my bike,” she said. “It’s a passion. You set a goal and see if you can make it. I’m trying to do well — I’d like to go the national 55-Plus Games if I can — but all I have is today. But I love biking — I just love it.”

While provincial 55-Plus Games occur in odd years, the national Games are in even years. Saint John, N.B. is hosting the 2018 national event.

Lockhart has seen the off-road mountain bike racing course in Dayspring, N.S. and realized the steep grades will make it a daunting day.

“It’s a challenging course,” she said. “They have a large mountain bike population there.”

Preston Lockhart is playing on one of the three men’s Pictou County hockey teams getting ready for the Games.

Registration has begun and will continue through July 28. There is an early bird prize for registering before July 16.

Besides Mountain biking and men’s and women’s hockey, there are card games, Scrabble, badminton, bowling, darts and 8-ball, floor shuffleboard, golf, horseshoes and washer toss, pickleball, tennis, track and field, women’s soccer and men’s, women’s and mixed curling.

Nancy Lockhart stands with her mountain bike that is part of her training for participation in the 2017 Nova Scotia 55-Plus Games. (Goodwin photo)