Pictou District RCMP, along with EHS and West River Fire Department, attended an “incident” on Highway 104 at 12:27 p.m. today involving a tractor trailer.

Traffic is being re-routed on to Highway 4 at Exits 19 and 20.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, Media Relations officer, said traffic is expected to be closed for a few more hours.

He declined to comment further.