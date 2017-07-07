Local projects receive gov’t funding

Several local projects will receive funding through the Recreation Facility Development Program.

Pictou County Trails Association will receive $41,500 for Phase 4 of the Jitney Trail Construction, Part of TCT. The Town of Stellarton will get $12,000 for ball field upgrades and the Town of Westville will get $17,500 for a pump track.

All of the projects receiving grants will share more than $200,000.

The announcement was made today by Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

Government is investing a total of $1.8 million for 60 new and upgraded facilities across the province that promote healthy living. Projects in Antigonish and Guysborough will also receive funding.