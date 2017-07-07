Three from New Glasgow being honoured for dedication to community

For Canada’s 150th, Molson Canadian is calling on the nation to share the real life stories of Canadians acting with connection, class, celebration, commitment and contribution. And three people from New Glasgow are among those to be celebrated.

The brand is going to celebrate and inspire the best of Canadian character by rewarding those that truly embody what it means to be Canadian today.

“Canadians represent diversity and pluralism that is now being recognized globally like never before. It’s our strength of character that has redefined what we represent today and makes Canadians stand apart. As a brand strongly rooted in the country’s history, we are proud to say we are Canadian,” explained Molson Canadian brand manager Katrina Lat.

In New Glasgow, Molson Canadian is celebrating Brian Bowden, Lisa M. MacDonald and Courtney Malcom who all exhibit great Canadian character through their passion and commitment to their community. Christopher Tellum, Molson Coors representative, will be making the presentation in New Glasgow on July 17. He will be joined by Mayor Nancy Dicks.

A total of 1,500 Canadians are being celebrated for their great Canadian character with a specially designed Molson Canadian wooden crate.

In addition to these commemorative “crates”, Lisa MacDonald is also being awarded one of the iconic Molson Canadian Red fridges for her leadership in the community. She is one of 150 Canadians who will receive this special honour during Canada’s 150 year.