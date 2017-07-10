Two charged with stunting

STELLARTON – The RCMP’s Eastern Traffic Services have charged two drivers for stunting.

A Chevrolet Equinox was observed on Friday at 2:48 p.m. travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 104, near Salt Springs. The vehicle was clocked at 169 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone, 59 km/h over the posted speed limit. A 19-year-old man from New Victoria was charged forsStunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

At 3:24 p.m., on the same day, a 42-year-old man from Pictou County was charged for stunting on Highway 104 in Telford, Pictou County, Nova Scotia. His speed was clocked at 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, 63 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Nova Scotia RCMP continues to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

Those who see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or dial 911.