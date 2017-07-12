Games athletes stay on track

STELLARTON — Six of the Pictou County athletes on Nova Scotia’s track and field team say they are looking forward to competing at the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Logan Coulet, Megan Graham, Tatum McLean, Lauren Quann, Breanna Sandluck and Jake Temple are among those competing.

Heather Beaton, Kaelan Schmidt and Peter Corbin are also on the team. Corbin was a late pick to fill one of the two slots left open after the original 56-member track and field team that will represent Nova Scotia was chosen.

Winnipeg is hosting the Games that include track and field disciplines from July 31 to August 4.

‘It feels pretty amazing and I’m glad to be able to represent the province at the Games,” said Coulet, a high jumper from Westville.

“It’s exciting,” said Graham, who is from Trenton and will be running the 400-metre distance and 4×400-metre relay. “I had my doubs I would be chosen, but I was working very hard and I wanted a positive mindset going in.”

McLean, who is from Green Hill, is competing in the hammer throw, although she is also accomplished in shot put.

“I feel really good about going.” she said. “I like the hammer. Five years ago, I wasn’t even doing the hammer but I’m glad I’m competing in it this time.”

Quann said she hopes the work she has put into the seven heptathlon events she is competing in will pay off for her. The disciplines include 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200-metre dash, long jump, javelin throw and 800-metre race.

“I’ve been working really hard at it,” she said. “I hope I do well at everything.”

Sandluck is competing in the 2,000-metre steeplechase event and is hoping she had practised enough for it.

“I’m working on it, but I have to step it up,” she said.

Temple of Pictou is competing in javelin. He is completing only his third year of competition and training in track and field.

“It’s had its ups and downs but I’m ready to go, he said.

Six of the Pictou County athletes on Nova Scotia’s track and field team that is representing the province at the 2017 Canaada Summer Games in Winnipeg gathered at the Pioneer Coal track and field facility in Stellarton. Front row, from left: Tatum McLean, Megan Graham and Breanna Sandluck. Back left: Logan Coulet, Lauren Quann and Jake Temple. (Goodwin photo)