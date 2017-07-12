Corbin wins Lobster 5-K race

PICTOU — Peter Corbin has won the Run for the Lobster five kilometre road race.

The Linacy runner crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds, which was 1.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Joe Stewart of Halifax.

“It felt great to win on home soil,” said Corbin, who is among a growing number of prominent young runners who have begun to show promise in middle distances. “It was very hot and humid.”

Ben Good of Elmsdale was third and Mac Murray of Pictou placed fourth.

The top 10 included Terry Dunbrack of Pictou in seventh place, Logan Bennett of New Glasgow who was eighth and Bradley MacDougall of New Glasgow who was 10th.

Ryan Lochead of River John was 12th and Jim Lays of Stellarton was 13th overall and top senior master.

Debbie MacDonald was 16th and top female finisher, while Christine Richardson of Pictou was 17th and second female.

Corbin was the first of 186 finishers in the 5-K distance.

Drew Moore of Halifax won the 10-K race in 36:23. Aaron Sellers of Pictou was second in 37:57.

Bronwyn Duffy of Bible Hill was eighth over all and top female finisher.

Mark Oliver-Trunken of Scotsburn was 10th, while Kevin Tulloch of New Glasgow was 11th and top senior master.

The race attracted Monica Bendley of San Antonio, Texas, who was third female finisher.

Laura Zentner of Woodburn was fourth female finisher and top local female.

Sixty entrants cross the finish line for the 10-K distance. The total was well of last year’s figure of more than 200.

The combined total on Sunday was 246, well below the more than 400 runners who completed the two races last year.

There were 186 finishers in the 5-K compared to 208 last year and just 60 in the 10-K, down from 210 the previous year.

Perter Corbin bolts ahead of the pack to start the Run for the Lobster races on Sunday in Pictou. (Cameron photo)