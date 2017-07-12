County wins fourth track title

DARTMOUTH — Pictou County Athletics has won the club’s fourth consecutive provincial track and field championship.

PCA placed first among 19 teams with 1,910 points during the 2017 Athletics Nova Scotia championship that took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Beazley Field in Dartmouth. Halifax was second and Valley Athletics was third.

“We had 69 athletes competing for our club in all age categories ranging from Mosquito (ages 6-9) to Masters (ages 35+),” PCA official Ryan Washburn noted.

The women’s top three results included Jordyn Ferguson placing second in the 12-13 age group 80-metre dash.

Megan Graham was second in the 18-19 100-metre dash, while Cara MacDonald was second in the 800-metre run and won the 1,200 distance.

Breanna Sandluck was the only finisher in the women’s 18-19 age group 1,500-metre race. She was second at the 3,000-metre distance. Jessica Zentner was third in the 20-34 women’s 3,000-metre race.

MacDonald, Ferguson and Keeley McKay went 2-3-4 in the 12-13 women’s 80-metre hurdles. Kristen Ross was third in the hurdles for those aged 14-15. She was second in the 200-metre hurdles.

Lauren Quann won the 100-metre hurdles for women aged 18-19.

In steeplechase races, Madison Robertson was third in the 16-17 age group and Sandluck was the only finisher in the 18-19 category.

PCA won the 4×100 relays in 12-13 and 14-15 and was second in the 16-17 age group. PCA also took the 4×400-metre relay in the 16-17 age group.

In field events, Quann was second in 18-19 high jump, while McKay was second in 12-13 long jump.

Keighan DeCoff and Gabrielle Smith went 1-2 in 14-15 shot put, while Maddie Campbell won the 16-17 shot put event.

Tatum McLean was first, Lexie Trevors was third and Megan Graham was fourth in women’s 18-19 shot put.

DeCoff won the 14-15 discus throw, Ferguson won the 12-13 discus and Campbell was second in 16-17 discus. DeCoff also won the 14-15 hammer throw. McLean, Robyn Simpson and Trevors went 1-2-3 in 18-19 discus.

Jenna Reid, Garyn Purvis and Heather Miller went 1-2-3 in 16-17 hammer throw, while McLean and Simpson went 1-2 in 18-19 hammer throw.

Joyce Simpson was second in women 40-44 hammer throw, while Tracy Purvis was first in the 45-49 age class and Anita Carty was first in 55-59 hammer throw. Joyce Simpson was second and Tracey Ferguson was third in the 40-44 age group. Tracey Purvis and Carty won their javelin age groups.

Smith won the 14-15 javelin toss, while Reid was second and Miller third at 16-17. Quann was first and Trevors second in the 18-19 age group.

In male events, Alex Moore was third in the 200-metre 16-17 sprint and third in the 400-metre race.

Raymond Simpson was second in the 16-17 race at 600 metres and third at 1,500 metres. Dave MacLennan won the distance in the 50-59 age group. Simpson also won the 2,000-metre steeplechase.

Ethan MacDonald won the 2,000-metre 14-15 race, while Jonah MacEachern was third in the 3,000-metre 16-17 age group.

Eric Hughes won the 110-metre men’s 16-17 hurdles and was third in 400-metre hurdles.

PCA won the 4×100-metre 16-17 relay and was third in the 14-15 relay. PCA won the 4×400 relays in both age groups.

In field events, Cale Bonvie was third in the 14-15 high jump, while Brett Corbin won in the 16-17 age group as did Kaelan Schmidt in the 18-19 event and Logan Coulet in the 20-34 age group. Corbin and Schmidt won their long jump events. Alan Elliott won the 60-64 long jump event.

Schmidt won his triple jump event, while Corbin was second in his, Bonvie was third in his and Trevor Boudreau took the 40-44 age group.

Matthew MacLeod won the 12-13 shot put event, while Parker Swain was first and Dennis Moore was second in 14-15 shot put. Swain was first and Moore second in both discus and hammer throw, while MacLeod won his hammer throw event.

Gabe O’Brien was third in the 20-34 hammer throw, while Alan Simpson was second in the 45-49 age group.

Swain was first and Moore third in 14-15 javelin, while Jake Temple won at the 16-17 hammer throw.

Kelly Joudrie, Elliott and Pat Carty went 1-2-3 in men’s 60-64 javelin.

Brett Corbin shows his form in his 2016 provincial high school championship long jump event. Corbin won the 2017 long jump in his age group at the Athletics Nova Scotia championships last weekend in Dartmouth. (File photo)