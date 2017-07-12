Funding provided for new furnace at Stellarton fire hall

A new furnace is in the works for Stellarton Fire Hall.

Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, recently announced an investment of $15,246 for energy efficiency upgrades to the Stellarton Fire Hall/Community Hall.

The $30,493 project, of which $15,247 is being funded through the municipality, will see the oil-fired furnace replaced with a propane furnace.

The Stellarton Fire Hall, built in 1979, currently has a volunteer fire department of 33 active members. It is also rented out for various community events and in-house catering is available.

This project is being partly funded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150). Funding in Atlantic Canada is delivered through ACOA. These investments, to honour Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada’s rich heritage and history.

From left: Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and fire chief Dwight Campbell gathered as Fraser announced $15,000 in cost sharing funds that were matched by the town for installing anew propane furnace at the Stellarton Fire Department. (Goodwin photo)