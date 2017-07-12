LAWPS welcomes summer student

To the Editor:

Let Abilities Work is very pleased that Hannah MacDonald will be employed by our group under a Canada Summer Jobs grant for July and August as our summer student recreation assistant. She will be assisting our organization in Pictou County to promote and provide our inclusive social and recreational activities (bowling, archery, fishing, picnic, barbecue, LORDA bus trip, etc.) and to assist to adapt them as required for those with any physical limitations.

Anyone interested in getting involved in participating in these activities with us should contact Hannah by email at: Hannah.letabilitieswork@gmail.com. You will be welcome to join us.

Hannah, who came highly recommended to us, is a scholarship student at St. Francis Xavier University where she is studying to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Human Kinetics with plans to graduate in 2020 with a BAHK degree.

Previously, in 2016, she graduated with academic excellence honours from Northumberland Regional High School in Alma.

Hannah’s previous employment includes: work last summer with Scotsburn Recreation in Scotsburn as an inclusion counsellor where she organized and facilitated daily activities for children and provided leadership and guidance, and labour work with Pictou County Trails Association Pictou County in 2014-2015. Her other volunteering and leadership includes as volunteer coach with Northumberland Regional High School Rugby team; volunteer coached local youth basketball teams at West Pictou Consolidated School and Pictou County Raptors; voted by peers for high school captain of rugby and basketball teams for two consecutive years; received leadership award for rugby, softball, and basketball; and received Haughan Memorial Sportsmanship Award.

Ralph Ferguson, Director

Let Abilities Work Partnership Society