Lifeguards on duty

Summer’s here and the life guards are on duty once again at Melmerby Beach.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service (NSLS) began its 45th season of supervision at Nova Scotia’s most popular beaches on July 1. Supervision for summer 2017 will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 27.

The NSLS will provide 80 lifeguards to supervise 23 beaches in 12 counties across Nova Scotia. Since establishing in 1973, there has not been a single drowning at a NSLS supervised beach during supervised hours. Last summer, over 320,000 people joined lifeguards on the beaches with over 100 rescues taking place.

All NSLS lifeguards hold a Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard Waterfront certification, Standard First Aid, Oxygen Administration and CPR. Since 1973, over 18.8 million persons have been supervised, a documented 4373 rescues have been made, 1577 community service projects have been completed and over 1225 different lifeguards have been employed.

“We are hoping for another safe season, but are preparing staff for any incident that could occur,” says Paul D’Eon, Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service director. D’Eon urges all beachgoers to swim between the red and yellow flags that designate the supervised area.

Beach conditions are updated daily at www.nsls.ns.ca.