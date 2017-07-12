Nova Scotia Town attempting to break World Washer Toss Record

Attendees of Tide Fest, East Hants’ first homecoming weekend, will make an official attempt to break the current world record for the World’s Largest Washer Toss Tournament, as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The current world record was set in 2014 in Wise County, Texas, with 486 participants (243 teams). Tide Fest currently has enough registered players to beat the record.

The attempt will be made at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Indoor Field House, East Hants Sportsplex, 1076 Highway 2 antz.

Players will practise on-site beginning at 9:30 a.m. and will then exit the facility to allow for setup. To break the world record, all players will begin their individual games simultaneously at 11 a.m. Parking will not be available on site but roadside parking is available.