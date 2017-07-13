5,500 Scouts, volunteers at Jamboree

The 13th Canadian Jamboree (CJ’17) is taking place in Elderbank, NS, until July 14 where some 5,500 Scouts and volunteers are enjoying the ultimate Scouting experience.
Kids ages 11-14 and from across Canada are having for an unforgettable week of adventure, leadership, new friendships and memories. This jam-packed weeklong camp features more than 60 activities taking place concurrently at Scouts Canada’s Camp Nedooae and in Halifax.
Onsite activities include:
In true Nova Scotian spirit, Scouts will participate in Highland Games featuring the
caber toss, hammer and axe throws, tug of war, fencing and more
Building a wooden catamaran and sailing it across Brown Lake
A mountain mudslide obstacle course and relay race, where Scouts will scale a
muddy half-pipe, escape quicksand and climb a greased pole
A Master Chef inspired cooking challenge
Building cannons, catapults and model rockets – and launching them all
Scouts will be building their version of the Confederation Bridge from two shores
to meet in the middle with rope, suspension and pillars