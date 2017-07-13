5,500 Scouts, volunteers at Jamboree

By
Pictou Advocate
-
The 13th Canadian Jamboree (CJ’17) is taking place in Elderbank, NS, until July 14  where some 5,500 Scouts and volunteers are enjoying the ultimate Scouting experience.

Kids ages 11-14 and from across Canada are having for an unforgettable week of adventure, leadership, new friendships and memories. This jam-packed weeklong camp features more than 60 activities taking place concurrently at Scouts Canada’s Camp Nedooae and in Halifax.

Onsite activities include:

In true Nova Scotian spirit, Scouts will participate in Highland Games featuring the
caber toss, hammer and axe throws, tug of war, fencing and more

Building a wooden catamaran and sailing it across Brown Lake

A mountain mudslide obstacle course and relay race, where Scouts will scale a
muddy half-pipe, escape quicksand and climb a greased pole

A Master Chef inspired cooking challenge

Building cannons, catapults and model rockets – and launching them all

Scouts will be building their version of the Confederation Bridge from two shores
to meet in the middle with rope, suspension and pillars

