Web.com employees are getting their ‘paddles up’ in preparation for this year’s annual Race on the River.

Ryan Northover, director of client services for the New Glasgow company, said his team is excited about participating in the annual event — the first for Web.com.

“It was an idea of our social committee,” he said.

Some members of that group have participated in the past, he said, and they sang the praises of both the event and the organizers. “They all know the value of the event,” he said.

“We thought it was a great cause,” he said, and they were happy to get on board.

The Web Warriors have been fundraising in-house as a team as well as working individually to raise money. “They’re really invested in it,” beamed Northover.

“It’s a great community event,” he said, “and will be great for team building.”

This year will mark Web.com’s first venture into dragon boat racing while in New Glasgow, and Northover said the team is excited about their participation. Win or lose, it doesn’t matter to them.

“They could row backwards if they want — it’s all about having fun,” he smiled.

“We feel it’s important to be in the community and more importantly, be a part of the community.”

This year’s race — the 16th annual — will take place July 21 and 22 on the East River in New Glasgow.

More than 35 teams comprised of 21 participants will raise their paddles and race down the river, raising money for three charities: Women Alike Breast Cancer Survivors Society, Special Olympics Northern Region and Pictou County Prostate Cancer Support Association.

Participants are from all areas of the county — businesses like Web.com, industries, financial institutions, service clubs and community organizations. Others will be made up of groups of individuals, both local and visiting. All will be rowing for a common purpose: fundraising.

Each team will paddle their Dragon Boat in heats while more than 1,000 participants and spectators view from the vantage point of the shores and the George Street Bridge.

Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, July 21 on the Glasgow Square stage downtown. As in previous years, there will be music and entertainment. Races begin Saturday morning. A children’s tent, concessions, and other family-oriented activities will be going on throughout the day at the race site.

To make up your own team it’s very simple: All teams must include at least eight female paddlers. A full Dragon Boat team consists of 24 people: 20 paddlers, one drummer, and three alternates. A qualified coxswain is provided by the event. Minimum age for participation is 16 years.

For more information contact Roger Swarbrick at (902)755-1081 or (902)-759-8883, roger.swarbrick@bellaliant.net or Sherry Cheek at (902) 752-7070 or Sherry.Cheek@ca.gt.com.

Find out more about Dragon Boat Racing and how to get involved at http://raceontheriver.com/.