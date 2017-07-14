NEW GLASGOW – This year the Riverfront Jubilee is offering even more chances to rock the river, off of the main stage.

“We’re so proud to offer incredible talent on and off our Jubilee Main Stage,” said 2017 Jubilee Chair Michelle MacLean. “It’s important to us that we offer something for all ages to celebrate and enjoy a mix of local and East Coast talent.”

Coupled with the weekend lineup on the Main Stage, the Jubilee has worked with Wranglers Bar and Grill (221 Glasgow Street) and The Commune (113 Archimedes Street), both known for their support of live music, to offer a slate of incredible talent for the Jubilee late night stages, as an extension of the Jubilee Main Stage.

The Jubilee Late Night stage on Friday includes Grooveback and Andre Pettipas and The Giants at Wranglers, and DJ Cashis and Quake Matthews at The Commune.

The Jubilee will also welcome back the Song Writers circle, to a new venue, Trinity United Church on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., and features Kim Wempe, Lynn DeCoste and Ashley George.

Young rockers will get a change to enjoy live music at the Children’s Jubilee, at Carmichael Park from noon to 3 p.m., featuring Razzmatazz for Kids.

In the evening, the Saturday Late Night stages include DJ Night Feast and Lonely Kid at The Commune, and Natalie Lynn and The Town Heroes at Wranglers.

Sunday will be filled with music with the Jubilee Youth stage at Carmichael Park from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by Blues in the Park from 3 to 5 p.m., presented by the Pictou County Blue Society. Performers include Bailey MacKinnon with Alex Beaton, Dylan MacDonald and Manitoba Hal Brolund.

Finally, to round out the Jubilee weekend, local DJs TLEE & Technikyla, along with Halifax’s Pineo & Leob will be creating some dance tunes at The Commune. Local rockers Stonehouse along with Halifax’s Mike Bochoff Band will be closing out the Wrangler’s stage.

All tickets are available for purchase from ticketpro.ca, and all TicketPro outlets.