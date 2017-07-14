Search for missing kayaker suspended

Judique Intervale – Antigonish RCMP have suspended the search for 32-year-old Jason William McGrath.

On July 9, McGrath left the Cape George area of Antigonish County around noon, in a kayak. The kayak and a PFD were located at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 11 on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval. Jason McGrath is described as a white male, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt and beige shorts.

RCMP were assisted by several Ground Search and Rescue teams, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources in their efforts to locate McGrath. Searchers have covered 89 square kilometres, including all of Henry Island, a small island near Judique Intervale. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will be assisting with the search and will be on-site tomorrow.

The RCMP has met with the family of Jason McGrath and briefed them on the results of the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason McGrath is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

The investigation is ongoing.