UPDATE: Police block street in downtown New Glasgow

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant at the New Glasgow Chapter of the Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club building early this morning.

At approximately 6 a.m., Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Stellarton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit searched the MacLean Street club house.

Police say it was to gather evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

More than 20 officers are on site as part of the search warrant process.

Police closed MacLean Street down for most of the day for traffic and pedestrians.

During the search, there was no threat to the safety of the public throughout the day.

Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit continues to investigate.