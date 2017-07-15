Indigenous Art Exhibit Opening at Sherbrooke Village

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy an Indigenous art exhibit at the Sherbrooke Village Exhibit Centre in Guysborough County.

The exhibit will feature the work of artist Alan Syliboy and display pieces from Chelsea Brook, Loretta Gould, Amanda Julian, Darren Julian, Lorne Julien and Jay Red Bird. The exhibit is open from until September 24.

“I am so excited and honoured to have the art of Alan Syliboy and artists from the Friends United project displayed at Sherbrooke Village,” said village executive director, Stephen Flemming.

“These beautiful and deeply meaningful Indigenous paintings will be enjoyed by thousands. We are so proud to be able to share these works with our visitors.”

There is no additional fee to view the exhibit. The regular entry fee to Sherbrooke Village includes the exhibit.

“The work with Rolf Bouman and Friends United has improved my life and has improved some of the lives around me, especially my family and my children,” said artist Lorne Julien. “I’m hoping to give a sense of hope to other First Nations people and First Nations artists to pursue their hopes and dreams.”

Sherbrooke Village is a heritage village attraction which depicts a typical Nova Scotian village from 1860 to pre-First World War.