Landscape light catches fire

PICTOU – The town’s fire chief is cautioning people about positioning landscape lights too close to combustibles.

Paul Janes was among nine members of the Pictou Fire Department who responded this afternoon to a small fire at a town house on the corner of Oak and Pine streets.

He said the hot sun ignited a solar landscape light located too close to a ground-level patio deck, which suffer some minor damage before the crew could extinguish it.

“The sun was very intense and amplified the solar light that was too close to the deck,” he said. “There was zero damage but it’s a reminder to keep them away from combustibles.”

The department answered the call with a pumper truck and two other vehicles at about 2 p.m. and had the fire out in a few minutes.

Members of the Pictou Fire Department wrap up their response to a small fire at a town house on the corner of Oak and Pine streets. (Goodwin photo)