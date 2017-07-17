Two games in Twilight ball

STELLARTON – Two games were played on July 10 in the Leo Fahey Ladies Twilight Softball League.

Game one saw the Orioles defeat the Blue Jays by a score of 7-4.

Christa Webber’s triple and two singles and Sherri MacLeod’s double and two singles paved the way for the Orioles. Adding to the Oriole offensive attack were Debbie d’Entremont and Alicia MacLeod with three singles apiec,e followed by singles by Kelly Fraser, Arden Ehler and Stacey Ferguson.

Two singles each by Jill Davidson and Bev Sheehan and singles by Judith Rogers, Kate Gratto, Heather Doubleday and Jan Ferguson took care of the Blue Jays offence.

The Yankees outlasted the Cardinals 10-8 in the second encounter.

Lisa James and Stephanie Heighton led the Yankees with two doubles and two singles each followed by Claudette Wolfe’s four singles, Laura Turner and Carol Hartling with two singles aided by Samantha Williams and Theresa Dewar who drove in two runs apiece.

The defensive play of the evening was a brilliant running catch by left fielder Kelly Fraser of the Orioles who robbed Blue Jays slugger Debbie MacLean of a potential grand-slam home run in the fifth inning, thereby, preserving the winning margin of victory for the third-place Orioles.

Action continues every Monday evening at the Albion Field in Stellarton and the Victoria Field in Westville if Monday’s games are cancelled.