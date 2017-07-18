CASEY, Ernest Marcel — 76, of Faulkland Street, Pictou, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2017. Born in Shediac, N.B., he was a son of the late Emile and Virginia (Cormier) Caissie. Ernie was a well known, very successful businessman. He will be remembered from the IGA and the East End Grocery. He was also an avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Yankees and had a great love for life and Nova Scotia. Ernie is survived by brothers, Camille (Thelma), Scotsburn; Gerald (Betty), Pictou; sister, Stella, Ontario; special nephews, Mike and Raymond; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Helen, Rita, Geneva, Loretta, Eva May and Raymonde; brothers, Emile, Louie, Leo, Romeo, Roger and Joe. Funeral mass was July 14 from Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, Pictou. Private family interment will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.