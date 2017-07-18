CROWE, Robert Evan — 80, of Toney River, passed away July 10, 2017 in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Pictou, he was the son of the late Jack and Mae (MacDonald) Crowe. Bob was an employee of Pilkington Glass in Toronto for 31 years. He retired back to Pictou County and was active in his community as a member of the St. David’s Presbyterian Church, Toney River and the Helping Hand I.O.O.F. Lodge, No. 34, River John. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth “Libby” (MacCallum) Crowe. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Joan (Vern) Martell, and Jacqueline in infancy. Graveside service was held July 15 in Seaview Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the V.O.N. Pictou County or the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Tatamagouche.