SPEARS, Marie Florine — 84, of Cedar Street, Pictou, died June 25, 2017 in Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in Shediac, N.B., she was a daughter of the late John B. and Leonie (Vautour) Gallant. Flo and her husband, George operated Gaudet Grocery in Pictou for a number of years. She will be remembered as a kind, caring person, always ready to help others. Flo was predeceased by her husband, George; sisters, Frenon and Stella; brother, Uclid. Surviving are sisters, Simonne, Margaret, Jenita and Catherine; brother, Louis (Delores); foster son, Adam Codie; brother-in-law, Gerald (Donna). A private family graveside service was held in St. James Cemetery, Pictou. Donations in her memory may be made to Pictou Cat Carma.