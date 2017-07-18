WOOD, Margaret Fraser — 81, formerly of MacLellans Brook and Westville, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2017 in Glen Haven Manor, New Glasgow with her family by her side. Born in Westville, she was a daughter of the late Albert “Bert” and Jennie (Watters) Wood. Marg worked at Glen Haven Manor for several years. She dedicated her life to helping people. She will be dearly missed by her sons Tim Goswell (Audrey), MacLellans Brook; Kevin Goswell (Dawn MacInnis), Lower Sackville; grandchildren, Brennan and Andrew, Travis and Shaelyn; sister Mary Harrison, Vernon, B.C.; brother Harry “Scoop” Wood, New Glasgow; and several nieces and nephews; special niece Glenda Mader (Frank), Westville. She was predeceased by infant daughter Marie; sisters, Glendine Hodgson (Art), Romaine Vint (Bert), and Earla Halliday (Arvin); brothers, John “Bucky” Wood (Jessie) and Douglas Wood (Mary). Funeral was held July 14 from Eagles Funeral Chapel, Westville. Interment in the Auburn Cemetery. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.