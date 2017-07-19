Blenkhorn wins IWK 250

JAMES RIVER – Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro has won the John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup at the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway.

Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake battled Blenkhorn all the way to the checkered flag was close behind him in second place during the main feature on Saturday.

Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay, N.S. was third, while Shawn Turple of Enfield and Dylan Gosbee of Cornwall, P.E.I. completed the top five.

George Koszkulics finished all but four laps and ended up 17th. He also won one of the six heats.

Cassius Clark completed just 105 laps in Rollie MacDonald’s No. 13 racer and was officially in 22nd place.

Thirty-eight drivers vied for the 30 starting positions in the feature

Twenty cars qualified from the heat races. Cars that did not qualify through their heat then competed in a 25-lap last chance race with the top two securing their positions on the starting grid. The remaining eight positions were determined by provisionals as set in the event procedures.

NASCAR legend Mark Martin of Batesville, Ark. had a rough start to the day after hitting the wall hard during afternoon practice doing significant damage to the car.

Car problems persisted despite getting the car repaired for the feature. Martin pitted on Lap 57 but was unable to return to the race.

The IWK 250 represented the end of the first half of Parts for Truck Pro Stock racing.

The schedule continues on Saturday at Petty International Speedway in River Glade, N.B.

The next scheduled feature will follow on Aug. 5 at Oyster Bed Bridge, P.E.I.

George Koszkulics drives his familiar No. 88 around the third turn during the IWK 250 stock car racing evetn at Riverside International Speedway. (Mike MacKean photo)