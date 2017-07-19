Chokes by the Ocean ’17 event draws local athletes to deCoste

MOUNT WILLIAM — Local athletes are preparing for their part in the 2017 Chokes by the Ocean martial arts tournament in Pictou on Saturday, July 29.

The all-day event at the deCoste Performing Arts Centre will feature submission matches starting at 6:30 p.m. that include Brady MacDonald and Jaret MacIntosh of the Titans Jui-Jitsu Academy. MacDonald is in the undercard and MacIntosh is on the main card.

The main event features Diego Sanchez and Mike Wacker, who are renowned competitors in the field.

“They’re pretty high level, but there will be a lot of good competition,” Jaret MacIntosh said. “I’d say there will be 200 competitors.”

More than a third of the tickets have been sold for the event, which will have a seating capacity of about 300.

“It should be a great time,” he said. “It’s a super nice venue and every seat’s great.”

MacIntosh, 39, is a black belt in judo, as well as jiu-jitsu, which he practised for 22 years.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Brady MacDonald, 18, who has been competing for two years.

MacIntosh said he’s impressed with MacDonald’s progress in the time he has been competing.

“He’s a good athlete,” he said.

MacIntosh and MacDonald are members of the club called the Pictou County Titans, who work out at MacIntosh’s facility in Mount William.

“It’s going great,” MacIntosh said. “We have 20 to 25 kids and 10 to 15 adults coming out.”

There is also a female class twice a week. The class has expanded from one to five women coming out to train.

Tickets for the daytime show are separate and cost $45 for general seating (230-seat capacity) and $53 for the 60 floor seats.

Pre-registration pricing for the evening tournament ends on July 25 and includes $60 per adult and $40 per youth until then. The prices will then increase to $80 for adults and $60 for youth until July 28.

Preliminary matches last four minutes, undercard matches six minutes and main card matches 10 minutes.

Evening schedule with athletes and clubs they represent are as follows:

PRELIMINARY

Claire McDougall (Graice Winnipeg) vs Morgan Lipford (MXT)

Tacari Howe ( Renzo Gracie HFX) vs Kalabe Arsenault (MXT)

Cleea Straklevski (Team DNA) vs Gwen LeClair (Synergy)

Nick Power (Abhaya) vs Cole Barr (Forca Training Center)

UNDERCARD

Brady MacDonald (Titans) vs Taylor McCafferty (Marmac)

Jesse Gough (Cunningham BJJ) vs Jon Kelly (MXT Jiu Jitsu)

Bruce Miano (Open Mat) vs Scott Rose (12 Wing / Titans)

Pat Carroll (Titans HFX) vs Jesse Allen (MXT Halifax)

James Harnish (Marmac Athletics) vs Kent Peters (Zombieproof)

Andrew Tenneson (Jackson Wink) vs Brian McLauglin (Precision MMA)

MAIN CARD

Travis Conley (Underground Gym) vs TBA

Oliver Taza (Tristar) vs Bradley Hill (Gracie Barra UK)

Ethan Crelinsten (Tristar) vs Nathan Orchard (10th Planet)

Jaret MacIntosh (Titans) vs Ezra Lenon (Lenon Bros BJJ)

Mike Wacker (Black Hole ) vs Diego Sanchez (Jackson Wink)

Brady MacDonald and Jaret MacIntosh spar during workouts at MacIntosh’s training facility. They are local competitors on the Chokes by the Ocean jiu-jitsu tournament on July 30 in Pictou. (Goodwin photo)