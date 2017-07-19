County volunteers honoured by Molson

Three Pictou County residents were among the 1,500 in Canada honoured for their dedication to their community by Molson Canadian brewing company.

The three — Brian Bowden, Courtney Malcolm and Lisa MacDonald — were honoured Monday afternoon at Glasgow Square with a reception and ceremony to present them with the awards.

Brian Bowden was recognized for his dedication to the community and his work with youth throughout his life and especially his work in the music community and his church. He volunteers by performing at seniors homes, prison ministry, as a co-director for a male chorus as well as a committee member to open a homeless shelter in Pictou County.

Courtney Malcolm was honoured for his dedication to Pictou County sporting world. Along with coaching several different levels of hockey over the years, helping build the sports community in the county, volunteering with different sports event in Pictou County like the World Under 17 Hockey challenge in the 90s and being a member of the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame. Along with sports, he is a member of the Pictou County St. Andrew’s Society and a member of a choir that regularly performs at nursing homes.

The third recipient, Lisa MacDonald, is involved in a number of different organizations such as the Aberdeen Hospital Foundation, Summer Street Industries, Pictou Academy High School Foundation and the New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee. She is also a strong supporter of the Pictou County Food Bank, Race on the River Dragon Boat Festival, the New Glasgow Farmers Market, as well as being a member of the National Capital Commission.

“Molson is really big on giving back to the community,” said Chris Tellum, local representative for Molson. He added that across Canada only 1,500 of the commemorative crates filed with goodies were given out and only 150 of the Molson fridges were given out nationally. Each of the three received a crate and for the extent of her volunteer efforts and community involvement, MacDonald also received a fridge.

“They are the only recipients in Nova Scotia to our knowledge,” he said. As a Pictou County native, Tellum added that he couldn’t be more proud to be able to present the honours to three individuals from his home town.

MacDonald said she was in shock when she found out she was a recipient.

“To me, it’s being able to have a positive difference in the lives of others,” she said. “When you do things for others it does have a positive impact on your life.”

Chris Tellum, Molson representative, stands with Courtney Malcolm, Brian Bowden and Lisa MacDonald, award recipients, and New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks after the ceremony on Tuesday. (Brimicombe photo)