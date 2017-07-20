Man about town …

Gene McManus is walking through the downtown streets in Pictou completing a Pictou Proud survey with visitors. The aim, McManus says, is to find out where visitors are coming from and why they are choosing to come to Pictou.

McManus will ask a series of quick questions: Is this your first time in Pictou? What three adjectives would you use to describe Pictou? Where/how did you first hear about Pictou? What do you like/dislike about Pictou? and Why did you come to Pictou?

Anyone not from Pictou who would like to participate in the survey can email genothegreat2003@yahoo.com or call him at 902-485-1135.

If you see Gene on the street, make sure to wave and say hello!