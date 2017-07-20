Road closures for Dragon Boat festival

The Glasgow Square parking lot will be closed all day on Friday, July 21, beginning at 6 a.m. for site set up and preparations for the Race on the River Pictou County Dragon Boat Festival.

Road closures on Friday will include the closure of Riverside Parkway from George Street to MacLean Street, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. until Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. The portion of Dalhousie Street from Provost Street to Riverside Parkway will also be closed to traffic during the event.

Traffic will also be reduced to one lane-east bound on the George Street Bridge during this time frame. Access to the marina is available off the George Street Bridge.