No congrats to new council

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the new council?

I was going to offer my congratulations to the new council for stepping up to the plate, until I realized that they would have an easy job to run the town, since it consists of only one street and five citizens.

The census people must have made a mistake. They had the population dropping from 3,439 in 2011 to 3,186 in 2016.

Since it is only one street to worry about, the rest of the town must be in good shape.

I understand we hired a consultant to make a decision on what is to be done on Veteran’s Drive. Stupid me, I thought that was what we elected a mayor and council for.

We could have asked the people living on Veteran’s Drive. Simple solution. But why go for a simple solution? Hire a consultant. We have lots of money. It’s only taxpayer’s money and there is no end to that pot of gold.

P.S. I think I will hold off on my congratulations.

Edward J. Burke

Pictou