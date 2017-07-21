Not funding CELA hinders those with print disability

To the Editor:

Did you know that CNIB has provided funding to an organization formed by public libraries called the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA)? Since 2014, CNIB has provided CELA with funding so that this organization could provide print disabled constituents with accessible reading materials and flexible service options through our local libraries. This is all going to end by November 24, 2017 when CNIB can no longer fund such an initiative. They have been generously giving so residents of Nova Scotia could have the benefits of learning through different means such as braille, electronic braille, daisy text, daisy auto, daisy audio zip and daisy auto cd. This does not just assist individuals with visual impairments but individuals with print disabilities.

CELA has received funding support from many other provinces in Canada and has attempted to engage the province of Nova Scotia. As of today’s date, Nova Scotia has not come onboard and has not participated with CELA.

I was led to believe that Nova Scotia was fostering equality and providing the resources free of charge to provide the necessary tools to improve Nova Scotia’s lives and education. By not considering funding such an important initiative makes me believe we are hindering and widening the educational and technical gap for those with a print disability. Where is the fairness in this?

Karla MacFarlane

MLA Pictou Wes