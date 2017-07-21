Nova Scotia Nature Writing and Art Contest for Youth

The Nature Writing and Art Contest is inviting youth ages 7-15 years who live in Nova Scotia to submit a written piece (short story, non-fiction, poetry, etc.) OR an original artwork (painting, drawing, collage, etc.) that is inspired by:

native plants or animals of Nova Scotia (native means a species that occurs naturally in a region),

an adventure, personal moment, or happy experience in Nova Scotia’s wild places (lake, river, ocean, forest, trail),

an injustice that impacts nature in Nova Scotia

Contest closes October 31.

Categories:

Writing

Junior – ages 7-11

Senior – ages 12-15

Art

Junior – ages 7-11

Senior – ages 12-15

Prizes: Total of $900 in cash prizes Each category has a: First Place prize valued at $150, Second Place prize valued at $100, Third Place prize valued at $50.

Complete rules and regulations can be found at www.yncns.ca