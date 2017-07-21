PA is more than bricks and mortar

To the Editor:

Your July 5 edition comes close to insinuating that the CCRSB decided in April to close Pictou Academy. This is incorrect. They wisely voted to transfer Pictou Academy students to McCulloch School and to close the 1940 PA building. Most of us should know by now that, by an Amendment to the 1816 Act establishing Pictou Academy, it cannot be closed!

The Amendment, introduced by PA Gold Medalist and long-serving creative politician and contributor to Pictou Town and area, MLA Harvey Veniot, was passed in April, 1969. Attempts to get rid of PA have continued off and on for the institution’s entire existence, the latest being the CCRSB’s original mandate which the people of the area managed to prevent. What the CCRSB actually agreed to do — incidentally, following their lawyer’s advice — was to maintain the institution (Pictou Academy) and declare the almost 80-year-old structure surplus.

You see, Pictou Academy is much more than bricks-and-mortar. It is a universal example of educational excellence and of hope in a world continuing to have such need of the high qualities it represents. Now, we must guard against the notion that the school board, or anyone else, has the power to kill this world renown, inclusive and envied institutions. Train ourselves to keep the IDEA separate from any practical housing.

There is, to be sure, some sadness in seeming to abandon the 1940 building and I sympathize with the grads who lament its closing. There are plenty of special memories for all of us in that place, and not just of my sitting in Principal Kennedy’s office distracting him from his lecture to me (again) by visibly comparing his balding head to the Audubon painting of “The Bald Eagle” on the wall behind him. The painting was a thank-you gift for Audubon’s visit to see the McCulloch Bird Collection, where he marvelled at its extent and excellence.

Please let me add that your paper makes me so proud of this year’s graduates. What a great bunch! And, such talent among them, along with such heart-warming concern for ol’ PA. Luck and congratulations to all of them.

Dan MacDonald, PA 1953,

Hubbards, N.S.