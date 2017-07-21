Paddles up!

Workers were on deck early this morning (Friday) in preparation for the annual Race on the River Dragon Boat Festival at Glasgow Square. Set up for the event began today with road closures for the event expected to begin at 6 p.m. Opening ceremonies are today at 6:45 p.m. featuring entertainment by Jakki Rogue, Albert Dunnewold, Trad Trio, Two Johns, Inner Voice, and Karen Corbin & Ian Kamp. Racing starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the always popular and emotional Breast Cancer Carnation Ceremony is slated for 3:10 p.m. Saturday. (Brimicombe photo)