Pictou CAO resigns

Pictou Town Council has announces the resignation of Scott Conrod, chief administrative officer.

Mayor Jim Ryan said, “Council wants to thank Scott for his 10 years of dedicated service to the community which involved the oversight of many significant and necessary improvements aimed at moving the Town of Pictou forward, including among others, wastewater and water upgrades and the re-alignment of traffic at the west entrance to the Town to promote commercial growth. His unmatched knowledge of municipal operations and his strong leadership skills have placed us in a positive position for future development of our assets.”

Over the next few months, Council will be forming a hiring committee to oversee a search for a replacement.

“Scott has played a critical role in the success of the Town and we wish him the best of luck in his new role as the CAO for the County of Kings,” Ryan said.