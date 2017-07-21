Volunteers add to well-being of area

To the Editor:

I feel we are truly blessed with some of the most amazing volunteers anywhere.

Looking back at the first two weekends of July, a person can’t be but impressed.

The tall ships long weekend with all the associated festivities was amazing. The sheer number of visitors and local people who took advantage was amazing, and even though the weather did not co-operate, I saw nobody complain — they simply enjoyed all the fun stuff, and many patronized local merchants. Darlene (MacDonald) and all those that worked so hard to make this the success deserve a huge thank you.

Not to be outdone, the Pictou Lobster Carnival committee has once again proven that recent years’ success stories were not a fluke. This year was one of the best, with the positive change in the main stage area and some super entertainment, and a pretty well organized series of events. Shawn (McNamara), Kent (Corbett) and everyone who gave of themselves, the many many hours of organizing and doing, all deserve a rounding up what had to be a ton of hours of their time. I believe that Shawn, Kent and all the volunteers are owed a strong ‘thank you’ from all of us who participated in or were able to benefit from the amazing weekend.

These events instill a positive sense of community and contribute greatly to the well being of the area.

Nicely done.

Peter Fraser

Pictou