Drugs seized from Plymouth business

PLYMOUTH – Illegal drugs were seized from a business here on July 19.

At approximately 8:30 p.m,, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit seized a quantity of methamphetamine from a commercial business in Plymouth and arrested a 40-year-old man from Trenton.

At this time, the accused is facing one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. He has been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.