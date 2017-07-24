RCMP charges Priestville man for stunting

PRIESTVILLE – An Antigonish County man was charged with stunting in PIctou County.



At 12 p.m. Jul21, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy 104 in Priestville. The vehicle was clocked at 167 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone. This is 57 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 42-year-old male driver was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The driver is also facing a seven-day license suspension after providing a roadside breath sample.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911 in an emergency.