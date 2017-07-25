Cumberland County couple woodland winners

Nova Scotia’s 2017 Woodland Owner of the Year is a Cumberland County couple.

Peter and Pat Spicer became provincial woodland winners this year for their careful stewardship and creative management of their 1,600-acre woodlot in Spencer’s Island. The woodlot has been in the Spicer family for seven generations and once provided wood for shipbuilding.

“This award pays important recognition to Nova Scotians bringing innovation and creativity to the forestry industry,” said Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients and thank you for demonstrating best practices in woodland management.”

The woodlot includes a range of forest ecosystems and is harvested for timber and non-timber forest products. The Spicers’ company, Seven Gulches Forest Products, provides social and economic benefits to the community.

The Spicers also use their woodlot for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and other forms of recreation. “My woodlot is like a natural zoo. Every day you see something special on this property,” Said Peter Spicer. “We work hard at it, we enjoy it, and it’s an honour to win this award.”

The Spicers’ woodland stewardship success is featured in an online video at https://youtu.be/i6OxWHc7nMM .

They will be presented with the Woodland Owner of the Year Award at a public field day on Sept. 30.

An award for the Woodland Owner of the Year in the western region will go to David Bent and his family of South Williamston, Annapolis Co., for their 1,000 acres of woodland spread across eight different lots in the county. They will be recognized at a public field day event on Sept. 23.

The Department of Natural Resources has presented the Woodland Owner of the Year title annually since 1990. Nominations are accepted at department offices until April 15 each year. More information on the award and the public field day events is available at www.novascotia.ca/natr/woodlot/woya .