Blair eyes next pro bout

LYONS BROOK — Brody Blair has turned his sights toward professional boxing.

Blair, 25, is looking forward to his second pro bout in August in New Brunswick after winning by knockout in the second round in his pro debut last spring.

It was a contracted 170-pound catch weight bout against an American opponent Tim Valdez, who entered the ring with a 1-2 won-loss record in his first three pro fights. It took place on May 27 at Aitken Centre in Fredericton, N.B.

Blair was pleased with the results, given that he has been lobster fishing once again this year and had found it challenging to train.

“I felt really good — I felt sharp,” Blair said, after returning home once the lobster season ended in June. “I was in shape, although it was hard to do during lobster season but we did it. It was great to start things off with a win.”

Blair said he knew little about his opponent, but he knew enough to defend against a strong right hand.

“I knew he had a great right-handed punch,” he said. “I just watched for that and got him to miss. That tired him a lot from missing. I dropped him twice in the first round and, 15 or 20 seconds into the second round, I ended it.”

Blair turned pro after a promising amateur career stalled. He took home a bronze medal while representing Canada as a middleweight at the 2012 Pan-American Games. He won his first two bouts but lost in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Qualification tournament later that year.

He won two bouts and lost a third one at the 2013 AIBA World Boxing Championships and in 2014 represented Canada at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

“Amateur boxing helped me,” he said. “It kept me relaxed and focused.”

Blair is waiting for a contract to be signed for his second bout, which will also be in New Brunswick. He’s also glad to have more time to train at regular hours instead of the shoulder hours when he was fishing.

“I had to get up at 4 a.m. and train and then work all day after that, then train some more,” he said. “ It paid off for us so I’m happy about that.”

Brody Blair has his hands raised after winning his first professional boxing match last spring. (Submitted photo)