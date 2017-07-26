Jays, Cards Twilight winners

STELLARTON – The Blue Jays rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday to edge the Yankees 6-5 in Leo Fahey Twilight Softball League action at the Albion Field.

Judith Roger’s four singles, Debbie MacLean’s three singles and a double and single by Bev Sheehan propelled the Blue Jays to victory. Jackie Morrisey, Heidi MacDonald, Kate Gratto, Jan Ferguson and Raylene MacPherson each had a single.

The Yankees received two singles each from Stephanie Heighton, Samantha Williams, Claudette Wolfe, Christena Stevens and Cindy Osmond. Chelsea Deagle chipped in with a single.

In the evening’s final game the Cardinals defeated the Orioles 8-5.

Dawn Cleary’s two-run homer and two singles and JD Morton and Vanessa Heighton’s double and two singles paved the way for the Cardinals. Other batsmen were Brittany Heighton with three singles, Samantha MacDonald with two singles and a single each by Kirsten Campbell, Donna Green and Shirley Kennedy.

Four singles by Janey MacLean and two singles apiece by Laura Turner, Stacey Ferguson, Jane Harnish and Sherri Macleod paced the Oriole attack. Players hitting singles were Sherry Whytewood, Gina Markie, Arden Ehler and Theresa Dewar.

Action continues this coming Monday with the Cardinals hosting the Yankees and the Blue Jays hosting the Orioles.